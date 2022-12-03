Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

Chick-fil-a food truck making tours around the Ozarks
Chick-fil-a food truck making tours around the Ozarks(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck.

According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023.

As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the schedules detailed below:

  • Monday: Harrison
  • Tuesday: TBD
  • Wednesday: Ozark and Nixa
  • Thursday: Ozark and Nixa
  • Friday: TBD

The food truck says when it is in Ozark and Nixa, it will be open from 11-7 p.m.

Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson shared the news on his Facebook page this week welcoming the popular fast-food chain to the city.

“While we would love for them to open a brick and mortar location here in Ozark we are extremely excited to welcome them to our city,” he said.

He added that Chick-fil-a is a common answer when he asks residents what they would like to see come to Ozark.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Elderly man visiting from Missouri beaten to death inside hotel room
Man arrested in Missouri man’s fatal beating in New Orleans hotel
A Camden County man is dead after a crash.
Camdenton, Mo., man dies in multi-vehicle crash; one driver arrested
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
Higher rain chances this upcoming week
Higher rain chances this upcoming week