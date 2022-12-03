Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck.

According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023.

As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the schedules detailed below:

Monday: Harrison

Tuesday: TBD

Wednesday: Ozark and Nixa

Thursday: Ozark and Nixa

Friday: TBD

The food truck says when it is in Ozark and Nixa, it will be open from 11-7 p.m.

Ozark Mayor Bradley Jackson shared the news on his Facebook page this week welcoming the popular fast-food chain to the city.

“While we would love for them to open a brick and mortar location here in Ozark we are extremely excited to welcome them to our city,” he said.

He added that Chick-fil-a is a common answer when he asks residents what they would like to see come to Ozark.

