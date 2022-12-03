Hardy History Association commemorates 1982 flood

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - Exactly 40 years ago, a significant flood nearly wiped out a booming Sharp County town.

Back in 1982, Hardy fell victim to historic flooding from the Spring River.

Main Street and surrounding areas were filled with water, ruining whatever was in its path.

Nannette Daugherty, the Program Coordinator for the Hardy History Association, said many elders who remember the flood spoke at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2.

“A lot of the people who were alive then, and remember it well, were able to tell some of their memories, and we just want to keep that memory going because it was quite devastating in economic impact and physical everything,” she said.

Daugherty explained it’s important to remember how big this event was.

“We’ve met together to document that, and commemorate it, and just keep it alive. More and more people are dying that remember the old days, and since Hardy is on the national historic register of historic places, we feel like what better thing to do than to keep the history alive,” she said.

