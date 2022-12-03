‘It’s called soccer’: Mahomes signs cleats for United States men’s soccer team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Prior to the United States’ game against the Netherlands in the World Cup, the team received a gift from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes signed a pair of cleats for the team, which were delivered to them by Kathy Nelson, the President & CEO for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation.

Delivered the shoes from @PatrickMahomes to team USA in time for the game! @KC2026WorldCup pic.twitter.com/mcor5oxrCi — Kathy Nelson (@kathynelson_KC) December 3, 2022

One of the cleats was signed “It’s called soccer,” while the second cleat was signed “We Believe”.

The United States loss to the Netherlands, 3-1.

