Kansas State defeats TCU, 31-28, win Big 12 title in OT

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Texas. (KCTV) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats defeated No. 3 TCU, 31-28, in the 2022 Big 12 Championship.

Ty Zentner sealed the victory with a field goal in overtime after the Wildcats stuffed the Horned Frogs short of the goal line on consecutive goal-to-go downs.

Kansas State led 28-17 before TCU quarterback Max Duggan led a comeback for the Horned Frogs.

It’s the first Big 12 championship for K-State since the Wildcats won the league in 2012.

Kansas State fell into an early 7-0 deficit before touchdowns from tight end Ben Sinnott and quarterback Will Howard gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. They led 14-10 at halftime.

TCU added a field goal in the final minute of the second quarter to cut the halftime deficit to 14-10.

Deuce Vaughn gave K-State a 28-17 lead in the second half with a 44-yard touchdown run. He finished the game with 26 carries for 130 yards and the aforementioned touchdown run.

Will Howard finished the game 18 of 32 passing with 199 yards and two touchdowns passing. He added a rushing touchdown as well.

