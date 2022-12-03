Man arrested in Missouri man’s fatal beating in New Orleans hotel

Elderly man visiting from Missouri beaten to death inside hotel room
Elderly man visiting from Missouri beaten to death inside hotel room
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man is in custody after he allegedly entered a New Orleans hotel room and fatally beat an elderly man from Missouri who was visiting the city with his wife, police said.

The 75-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room Thursday night at the Avenue Plaza Hotel in the city’s Garden District neighborhood. He later died at an area hospital.

Martin Hurtado, 29, of New Orleans, faces a charge of second-degree murder. Magistrate commissioner Jay Daniels set bond Friday at $350,000. It was unknown if Hurtado has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police told multiple news outlets they were called to the hotel after someone pulled a fire alarm around 11 p.m. and tried to get into a room on the sixth floor. The victim’s wife told police that when she saw an unknown man enter their room, she ran into the bathroom, then saw the man punch her husband in the face, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

At that point she ran to get help, prosecutors said during Hurtado’s court appearance. When police arrived, officers found the victim on the floor of his room. The victim’s wife was not physically injured.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine how the victim died and release his name upon completion of an autopsy.

The suspect had no connection to the victim or the hotel, police said. Anyone with information about the killing is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans or the police department’s homicide division.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police identify two killed in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Latest News

Chick-fil-a food truck making tours around the Ozarks
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
Fans in Qatar react to the Netherlands' victory over the US to advance to the quarterfinals in...
American fans in Quatar react to Netherlands' victory
Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28,...
Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide
A 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor has made the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends.
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor honored in Hawaii ahead of remembrance ceremony