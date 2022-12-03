Multiple crews working fatal crash investigation on Glenstone and I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple agencies are responding to a fatal accident on Glenstone and I-44.

According to MoDOT, the accident is fatal with the body trapped in the car.

According to traffic cameras on OzarksTraffic, multiple fire trucks, ambulances, and police can be seen on N. Glenstone with crews heading down the embankment near the on-ramp to I-44 heading east.

All northbound lanes of Glesntone near the I-44 exit are closed. MoDOT says traffic can take a detour at Evergreen street/ Stewart Ave.

MoDOT says it may take up to three hours to clear the scene.

We will update this story with more information.

