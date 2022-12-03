Pug who went viral on TikTok for ‘no bones day’ dies

By The Associated Press
Dec. 3, 2022
(AP) - Noodle, a senior pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a bones day or a no bones day, has died, according to his owner.

Jonathan Graziano posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a “day I always knew was coming but never thought it would arrive.”

The little dog became famous in 2021 when Graziano began posting morning TikTok videos of Noodle deciding whether he was going to stand up or flop down in his soft dog bed. This coined the phrase “a no bones day” if Noodle decided to sleep in. Graziano would encourage his fans to follow his lead and treat themselves to soft pants and self care, which was a popular message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lived 14 and half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can. And he made millions of people happy. What a run,” Graziano said in the emotional video.

The geriatric dog even inspired a children’s book that came out this summer.

