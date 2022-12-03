Springfield’s oldest active Black church celebrating sanctuary renovation and 175th anniversary this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church is celebrating its past while looking forward to the future this weekend. The oldest active Black church in Springfield, located just off Chestnut Expressway near downtown, is 175 years-old.

The celebration takes place this weekend (Dec. 3-4) starting with a banquet Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Drury’s Findlay Ballroom with special guest speaker Rev. H. Russell Ewell II, a former pastor of the church. There will also be music, praise dance, recognition of the elders of the church and a look at the church’s history.

Sunday includes the worship service at 11 a.m. followed by an open house from 2-4 p.m. in the main sanctuary that is in the final stages of renovation and restoration.

Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church has been a shining beacon in the Black community for over a century.

“If you belonged to Pitts Chapel you were at THE church,” said board member Sid Needham, who grew up attending services there. “Not just a church. THE church.”

The current building is the third location for a congregation that was originally started by enslaved worshippers at Wilson’s Creek in 1847.

“They went to the slave owner, asked him for a place to worship, and he gave them one,” Needham said. “And then they slowly progressed and moved into town.”

“At one time we were in another building that was destroyed by arson,” said Kimberly Berry, another board member.

“Then they built this current building, unfortunately, right after the lynching that happened in 1906,” Needham continued. “This church was completed in 1911.”

As the structure began to deteriorate over the next century, the congregation started a restoration campaign in 2019. That turned out to be bad timing because the pandemic hit not long after they started.

“We thought how are we going to raise money when everybody’s sheltered in place and we’re not even able to worship in the building,” Berry said.

But sure enough, the Lord does work in mysterious ways and the church was able to raise $250,000 to renovate the main sanctuary.

“We have done everything from fish fry dinners to Taco Tuesdays to a lot of grant writing,” Berry explained. “We received several grants but the donations from the community have been amazing. Not just from members of the denomination but even from folks who are unchurched but simply want to help restore an historic building.”

Tom Boldt admits he’s a former non-church goer who’s now a board member at Pitts Chapel. He’s also part of the 10 percent of

the congregation who’s white.

He says he chose Pitts Chapel because of the family atmosphere.

“I came back to church because I enjoy coming now,” he said. “I feel safe here and I really trust these folks because we’re all able to tell our stories. Both the good and bad stories.”

Bad stories like an incident in May when somebody painted a swastika on the church’s exterior or the times when it seemed like Pitts Chapel might not financially survive.

“We’ve had our peaks-and-valleys but you just have to fight through it,” Needham recalled. “Back in the 1980′s I was in charge of finance and we took in $64 with the offering. I told the pastor and he said, ‘Don’t worry about me. Just take care of the utility bill.’ And at that time we had a utility bill that was out the yin-yang you might say.”

And even with the current restoration effort there are plenty of challenges and more renovation needed.

“We’ve had to do plumbing and wiring work and it’s turned into a never ending task,” said Kimberly’s husband Richard, who’s involved in the project. “The deeper we get into it the more we find needs to be done.”

So the fundraising and restoration project is an ongoing task, not unexpected when you’ve survived 175 years.

And those who attend Pitts Chapel are trying to make sure it survives another 175 years with renewed hope and determination.

“I came from out of state,” Richard said. “And I saw the church I was raised in completely demolished. So I’m not about to see that happen again.”

“Over the years I’ve seen us have big crowds with multiple choirs and multiple Sunday School classes,” Kimberly added. “And I’ve seen us to the point where we barely had anyone here at all. But it’s now on the upswing. There’s a love that’s always been here but there’s a new enthusiasm. It’s a rebirth of Pitts Chapel.”

