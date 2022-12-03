Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night.
According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m.
Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed down the off-ramp from James River Freeway onto Republic.
