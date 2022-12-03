Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield

Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and Harvard.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night.

According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m.

Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed down the off-ramp from James River Freeway onto Republic.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian struck by two cars at a busy Springfield intersection has died.
Police identify pedestrian struck and killed at busy Springfield intersection
In late October, Pink Energy closed and filed for bankruptcy. Customers, like the Clarks, had...
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
One of those leads involves the possibility a car was also involved.
Police arrest suspects accused in armed robbery at McDonald’s in Aurora, Mo.
The above CBD product is listed as THC free, which the buy claims got him high.
Northwest Arkansas man believes he’s a victim of CBD mislabeling

Latest News

Two men named honorary Missouri State Troopers after saving a life
Missouri State Highway Patrol honor two heroes after risking their lives to save a man in cardiac arrest
Two men honored for saving a life on HWY 13
Caseys in billings closes due to mold
Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick
Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick