Amber Waterman pleads not guilty

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Amber Waterman, the woman charged with kidnapping a pregnant woman from Arkansas, plead not guilty as she appeared in federal court in Missouri on Dec. 2.

According to court documents, Waterman abducted Ashley Bush “for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush’s child as the defendant’s child,” and transported her from Arkansas to Missouri. Waterman’s husband, Jamie was charged with being an accessory.

Bush was 31 weeks pregnant and died of a gunshot wound. The body of her unborn child was found in a different location on Nov. 2 while the body of Bush was found near the Waterman’s house in Missouri on Nov. 3.

This is an ongoing investigation that attorneys say could lead to the death penalty. Waterman’s federal trial is set for Jan. 9 with a pretrial on Dec. 14.

