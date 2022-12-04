Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday.

The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m.

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

Here is the official parade route:

Branson Parade route 2022
Branson Parade route 2022(KY3)

Below are the detours and roads closed for the parade:

- Commercial Street (north & south) as well as Sycamore and Long St around the Convention Center will be closed earlier in the day, around 4:30 p.m.

- East/West roads will remain open until Parade time (5:00 p.m.).

- All parade floats are to enter Convention Center parking lot off Price Street.

- The Branson Landing north parking lot (by Belk) will have access through its north entrance during the parade.

- The Branson Landing south parking lot (by Bass Pro) will have access through its south entrance during the parade.

CLICK HERE for more information on the parade.

