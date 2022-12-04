Bradley wins over Missouri State

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Rienk Mast had 15 points in Bradley’s 58-40 victory over Missouri State on Saturday night.

Mast added six rebounds for the Braves (6-3). Ville Tahvanainen was 4-of-8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Malevy Leons shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

N.J. Benson led the Bears (4-4) in scoring, finishing with seven points. Kendle Moore added seven points and two steals for Missouri State. In addition, Jonathan Mogbo had five points.

Bradley led Missouri State 26-18 at the half, with Tahvanainen (six points) their high scorer before the break. Bradley outscored Missouri State by 10 points over the final half, while Mast led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
Officers are searching for a gunman after a man was shot through the wall of his home in...
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts

Latest News

O-Zone: Bradley 58, Missouri State 40
O-Zone: Cardinal Ritter 46, Reeds Spring 7
O-Zone: Cardinal Ritter 46, Reeds Spring 7
Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile (2) drives past San Jose State center Ibrahima Diallo (left) to...
Brazile, No. 11 Arkansas break away from San Jose State
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State defeats TCU, 31-28, win Big 12 title in OT