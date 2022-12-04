Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County

Pulaski County fatal crash
Pulaski County fatal crash(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east.

The crash occurred when a Ford Ranger driven by the teenager hit the rear of a Penske box truck. The driver of the box truck was 19 years old and from California.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

This crash marks MSHP Troop I’s first fatal crash in December and 33rd in 2022.

