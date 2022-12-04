Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills

Latest News

Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Brandon King.
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week
Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44