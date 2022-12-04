FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Chilly start to the upcoming week

Good Saturday evening to you all. It was nice to see the sunshine return today after we had plenty of clouds on Friday. However, it was much cooler today. Midnight highs were ranged between the middle 40s and 50s across much of the Ozarks. After the cold front, we kept temperatures during the day in the 30s to about 40°. While the evening stays dry, we’re watching the upper levels to our west. In addition to the wave coming out of Colorado, the potent low off the California coast will play quite a role in the forecast for the week ahead.

While a disturbance will come at us out of Colorado Sunday, the stronger low in the Pacific will play a big role in our forecast for much of next week. (KY3)

Ahead of the incoming wave from Colorado, we’ll continue to see skies turn mostly cloudy for the rest of the night. The clouds and a light, returning south breeze will prevent temperatures from dropping off too much tonight Once many spots drop near 30° late tonight and around midnight, we’ll hold around that number and even slightly warm a few degrees by sunrise Sunday morning.

Temperatures will drop to our lows early overnight before a little rise by sunrise. (KY3)

By 4 AM and before sunrise, enough moisture with the incoming wave will come on in. As it does, this will bring a chance for light scattered showers for northern Arkansas and a few areas close to Table Rock Lake and Bull Shoals near the Missouri/Arkansas state line. If the temperatures can play out just right, a few snowflakes could try to mix in at times.

With our upper-level disturbance coming out of Colorado, clouds will continue to increase tonight with rain chances (maybe a few snowflakes) in our southern areas. (KY3)

In general, this should primarily be scattered rain showers for Sunday morning across the southern parts of the Ozarks. After the rain chances clear out by the noon hour, we’ll stick with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day across the area.

Areas from Table Rock and the Bull Shoals southward will have the best chance to see scattered showers Sunday morning before we dry out for the afternoon. (KY3)

Given how we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and some peaks of the sun, we should see a little bit of a warm up for the afternoon. With most spots climbing into the middle 40s, we’ll keep temperatures below normal to wrap up the weekend.

With mostly cloudy skies sticking around for Sunday, highs will only climb into the middle 40s across the Ozarks. (KY3)

In fact, we’ll keep temperatures chilly as we head into early next week with highs around 50°. One big reason for the chilly start to the work and school week will be more rain chances and continued cloud cover on the way for Monday and Tuesday.

Clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures at or below normal for the next 3 days. (KY3)

The additional rain chances for Monday and Tuesday will come from more bursts of energy in the upper levels from the vigorous low that will work into the western United States. By Wednesday, it will bring more scattered rain during the day and a chance for widespread rain Wednesday night and into Thursday. With a frontal system to watch for the middle of the week, it will take temperatures from the middle 50s on Wednesday into the middle 60s for Thursday.

The upper-level low working across the western United States will send disturbances to keep rain in the forecast Monday through Thursday of the coming week. (KY3)

Once that upper-level low moves on, we’ll stay dry for Friday with temperatures dropping back to 50° for afternoon highs. Then, another wave will come at us with additional widespread rain chances by next Saturday and into the following Sunday morning.

That will bring another chance for widespread rain into the Ozarks. (KY3)

All these rain chances on the way won’t be all day long rain chances. It’s looking like scattered showers Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday will have the best chances for widespread rain. This will lead to the potential to see rain totals by next Saturday between half an inch and almost 4 inches from north to south. If we can spread out these advertised numbers enough through the week ahead, we can hopefully avoid any flooding concerns and let this be a good soaking rain that we certainly need.

If the rain chances can play out as expected, rain totals by next Saturday could vary between half an inch to almost 4 inches from north to south. (KY3)

By next weekend, we’ll see temperatures trending cooler as that wave comes in. We should go from highs in the middle 50s on Saturday to highs early next week bouncing between the lower 40s and lower 50s. We’ll keep an eye on these rain chances through the week ahead of us.

