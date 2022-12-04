Investigation underway after 2 people are found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating after 2 people were found dead in a Springfield home.

Officers say two family members found the deceased in a home in the 700 block of west Whiteside Street after they went to check on them. The suspected cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

Police say there is no threat to the community. This is a developing story.

