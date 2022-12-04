Mizzou traveling to Florida for bowl matchup against ACC foe

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football has accepted an invitation to play Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The game will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT and air on ESPN and the Tiger Radio Network.

“Really excited to be headed to Tampa to face Wake Forest in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl,” Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. “We are looking forward to having one more game with our 2022 team. They worked their tails off to get here and deserve the reward of a bowl trip. We were on the practice fields today and I was really impressed by the energy out there. We will keep preparing, finish off recruiting, finals week and then saddle up and get ready to match up with Coach Clawson and the Demon Deacons in Tampa.”

The Tigers, 6-6 in 2022, will play in their 36th bowl game of all time. Mizzou is 15-19 in bowl games, most recently facing Army West Point in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Wake Forest finished the season at 7-5, 3-5 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

“Today, it was my great pleasure to extend invitations to Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the University of Missouri Tigers to the 2022 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, December 23, at Raymond James Stadium,” said Executive Director Scott Glaser. “Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special. These teams will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere for students, alums, and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming each team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action.”

Mizzou heads to Florida for its bowl game for the 10th time and first since a Citrus Bowl win on Jan. 1, 2015, against Minnesota. The Tigers are 4-5 all-time in nine bowl games played in the state of Florida.

NOTABLE

Missouri and Wake Forest have never met on the football field.

Missouri enters the bowl game on a two-game winning streak and has won four of its last six games.

Mizzou ranked No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference is total defense, giving up 337.1 yards per game. The Tigers were also fourth in rushing defense (127.2 mpg).

Drinkwitz has led the Tigers to a bowl in each of his first three seasons, only the second coach in school history to do so along with the late Warren Powers (1978-84).

Coach Drinkwitz has an 8-1 record in bowl games during his coaching career.

Former Mizzou QB Blaine Gabbert is the backup quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

BOWL TICKETSTickets are available for purchase by all fans, including Tiger Scholarship Fund members, students and the general public. Seating assignments will be allocated based upon TSF donor level and priority points. Fans can make their ticket request online or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS. The Athletics Ticket Office will be open until 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 4 and then have normal business hours on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Ticket requests are due by Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 5 p.m. CT.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.