MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week

this work is a continuation of a project that started in April to make safety improvements and...
this work is a continuation of a project that started in April to make safety improvements and resurface 65 in Christian and Taney Counties.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week.

Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9.

According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment on Route 65. This is part of the U.S. Route 65 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements in Christian and Taney County.

Below are the traffic impacts you can expect:

  • Route 65 daytime lane Closures:
    • Southbound Route 65 lane Closures near Saddlebrooke for high friction surface treatment Monday - Thursday, December 5-8
      Route 65 passing lane Closures to install rumble strip Monday & Tuesday, December 5 & 6
  • Route 65 nighttime lane Closures:
    • Southbound Route 65 lane Closures to install guardrail between Sawmill Road and Route A/BB intersection Monday – Friday, December 5-9
      Route 65 lane Closures near Saddlebrooke for high friction surface treatment Thursday-Friday, December 8-9
  • One lane of Route 65 is open at all times
  • Flashing signals and overhead lighting will be turned off and dark at U.S. Route 65 and Christian County Routes A/BB intersection in Saddlebrooke
  • Shoulder Closures in both north and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 65 at Christian County Routes A/BB
  • Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working
  • Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas
  • Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

MoDOT urges travelers to use the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for the latest road closings and traffic impacts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills

Latest News

Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SGF Xmas parade 2021
LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
Bengals host Chiefs in rematch of AFC title game
FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead...
Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs