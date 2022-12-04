MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week.

Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9.

According to MoDOT, crews will be installing rumble strips, guardrails, and high friction surface treatment on Route 65. This is part of the U.S. Route 65 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements in Christian and Taney County.

Below are the traffic impacts you can expect:

Route 65 daytime lane Closures: Southbound Route 65 lane Closures near Saddlebrooke for high friction surface treatment Monday - Thursday, December 5-8

Route 65 passing lane Closures to install rumble strip Monday & Tuesday, December 5 & 6



Route 65 nighttime lane Closures: Southbound Route 65 lane Closures to install guardrail between Sawmill Road and Route A/BB intersection Monday – Friday, December 5-9

Route 65 lane Closures near Saddlebrooke for high friction surface treatment Thursday-Friday, December 8-9



One lane of Route 65 is open at all times

Flashing signals and overhead lighting will be turned off and dark at U.S. Route 65 and Christian County Routes A/BB intersection in Saddlebrooke

Shoulder Closures in both north and southbound lanes of U.S. Route 65 at Christian County Routes A/BB

Drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are working

Crews and equipment close to traffic in areas

Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule

MoDOT urges travelers to use the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for the latest road closings and traffic impacts.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.