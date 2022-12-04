Mother charged in death of child, neglect of another at KC residence

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged by Jackson County prosecutors in connection to the death of a child and the neglect of another in their KC residence.

According to court records, Kansas City police were dispatched to the 5700 block of St. John avenue on a report of a deceased 5-year-old child. When they arrived, officers found two children, one dead and the other non-responsive.

The mother, 43-year-old Adair R. Fish, reportedly called police dispatch and said that one of the children had been dead for several days. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said the mother was the legal guardian of the child and had care, custody and control of their health and well-being.

A doctor diagnosed that the dead child suffered from malnutrition and dehydration.

Fish faces Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse or Neglect of a Child, and two Endangering the Welfare of a Child first-degree charges.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.