Police investigate drive-by shooting south central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield.

Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National.

The victim was grazed by a bullet and not seriously hurt, then started following the suspect.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

