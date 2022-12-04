Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs

FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead...
FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton, center left, during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It appears one of the best remedies to injury in the NFL is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As the Chiefs get set for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals, they do so expecting to face the return of Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, Chase is expected to return to action against Kansas City in Week 13.

Chase has not played since the Bengals’ Oct. 23 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He’s been sidelined with a hip injury that reportedly was a hairline hip fracture suffered the week prior against the New Orleans Saints. Playing through the pain he said this week led to a right leg hyperextension.

WATCH: Bengals fan has wisdom teeth taken out, films hilarious video

Running back Joe Mixon, who Rappoport reported still hadn’t passed through concussion protocol as of early Sunday morning, is less likely to play. If he were to miss action the Bengals would turn to Samaje Perine, who scored a 41-yard touchdown on a screen pass that kick-started Cincinnati’s comeback in January’s meeting at Arrowhead.

Chase has presented the Chiefs with problems in both meetings. Kansas City allowed the LSU product to catch 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns during the team’s Week 17 matchup last season. In the AFC Championship, Chase had six catches for 54 yards and scored a touchdown that gave Cincinnati the lead in the fourth quarter.

Recently, the Chiefs saw Chargers wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen return from injury against them. Williams eventually left the Sunday night contest with the Chiefs when he re-injured his ankle.

Kansas City and Cincinnati square off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. The game will air live on KCTV5.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
Bengals host Chiefs in rematch of AFC title game
O-Zone: Bradley 58, Missouri State 40
Bradley wins over Missouri State
O-Zone: Bradley 58, Missouri State 40
O-Zone: Cardinal Ritter 46, Reeds Spring 7
O-Zone: Cardinal Ritter 46, Reeds Spring 7