Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing.

King is charged with killing Stephanie Plumb and her son Dylan Moore and for stabbing her daughter on New Year’s Eve 2020.

According to court records, King faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of child abuse resulting in death, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of abuse of a child, and seven counts of armed criminal action.

According to a probable cause statement, King was facing a criminal charge in Christian County and he was planning to “kill everyone in the house,” steal a van and leave Missouri.

Court records show a history of criminal charges in Greene County dating back to 2011. Per the probable cause statement, he admitted to stabbing multiple people in an interview with law enforcement.

King has pleaded not guilty and is currently in jail.

