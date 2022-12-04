Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One woman died after a two-car collision Saturday when she was turning onto I-44 from Glenstone Ave.

According to Springfield Police, the woman has been identified as 57-year-old Rita Deckard of Marshfield.

The accident happened around 3:18 p.m. Saturday when Deckard was driving south on Glenstone in a Toyota Scion XB and went to turn onto the on-ramp to I-44 eastbound. As she made the turn, she was hit by a Tesla Model 3 that was traveling north on Glenstone.

Both vehicles left the road northeast of the intersection after they collided. The driver and passenger of the Tesla were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Springfield Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, but impairment is not.

The circumstances involved in the crash are under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

This is Springfield’s 25th fatal vehicle crash in 2022.

