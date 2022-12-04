Three dead in interstate crash in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people have died after a single vehicle crashed in Scott County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2002 Ford F150 ran off the road after swerving to miss an animal.

The vehicle hit a tree.

The deceased included 19-year-old Mallory Carter of Brighton, Ill, 20-year-old Andrew Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve, Mo and 20-year-old Audrey of Bridgeton, Mo.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Troop E officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol were on the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 55, near the 85 mile marker, northbound onto US 61.

One northbound lane is open until further notice.

We will update this when more information becomes available.

