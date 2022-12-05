Authorities make several DWI arrests, pull over 80 in weekend saturation patrol

Arrest graphic
Arrest graphic(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol partnered to conduct a six-hour saturation patrol in the Springfield area over the weekend. With a focus on impaired drivers.

According to a press release, 80 vehicles were stopped by officers after using an MSHP helicopter to enforce hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving.

Of the 80 stops:

  • 8 were arrested for DWI
  • 7 were arrested for drug charges (6 misdemeanors, 1 felony)
  • 1 stolen motorcycle recovered
  • 1 arrested on an outstanding felony warrant
  • 100 citations issued
  • 68 warnings

“Consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driving privileges, sentencing to use ignition interlocks and increased insurance rates. Financial losses include attorney fees, court costs, lost time at work, and the potential loss of a job,” SPD said in the release.

SPD encourages drivers to make plans for how to get home from their holiday celebrations over the coming weeks.

The saturation patrol is funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Traffic and Highway Safety Division.

