Burrow tops Mahomes again, rallies Bengals past Chiefs 27-24

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over the top to score a touchdown...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over the top to score a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs lost their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime — also by a 27-24 score — to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

In this matchup of elite quarterbacks, a defensive play in the fourth quarter proved to be the turning point.

With the Chiefs leading 24-20, Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt stripped Trave Kelce after a catch and recovered the fumble.

Burrow, working from his own 47, then completed six of seven passes for 53 yards, finishing the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to backup running back Chris Evans that gave the Bengals the lead with 8:54 remaining.

The subsequent Chiefs drive was snuffed out when Joseph Ossai sacked Mahomes, and Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

Burrow converted two third downs on passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to allow the Bengals to run out the clock.

Mahomes was 16 for 27 for 223 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score.

Cincinnati led for the entire the first half and took a 14-10 lead into the locker room. Kansas City then scored two third-quarter touchdowns — an 8-yard-run by Isiah Pacheco and a 3-yard scramble by Mahomes — while the Bengals had to settle for a pair of field goals. That gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead that held until the turnover and Cincinnati TD.

Burrow finished 25 for 31 for 286 yards. Chase, in his return after missing four games with a hip injury, had seven receptions for 97 yards.

INJURIES

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first half and was ruled out.

UP NEXT

Chiefs: At Denver next Sunday.

Bengals: Host Cleveland next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
One dead in two car crash on north Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Mugshots of Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
Two people are in critical condition after two cars and a motorcycle crash on Republic and...
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
Hundreds of customers expected to get dead meter bills.
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers expected to get dead meter bills

Latest News

Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.
Mizzou traveling to Florida for bowl matchup against ACC foe
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss/Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks will play in familiar bowl
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores on a 39-yard touchdown reception ahead of...
Bengals host Chiefs in rematch of AFC title game
FILE: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead...
Report: Chase expected to return, Mixon doubtful against Chiefs