Camden County investigators release a cause of death of attorney

Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have ruled the death of an attorney in Camden County as suicide.

Deputies found Brian Byrd dead inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a hospital.

The medical examiner at Southwest Forensics in Springfield determined the cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot. The medical examiner included toxicology testing that showed no foreign substances in his bloodstream at his death.

