Camden County investigators release a cause of death of attorney

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators have ruled the death of an attorney in Camden County as suicide.

Deputies found Brian Byrd dead inside his vehicle in the parking lot of a hospital.

The medical examiner at Southwest Forensics in Springfield determined the cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot. The medical examiner included toxicology testing that showed no foreign substances in his bloodstream at his death.

