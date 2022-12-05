Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Camdenton has been charged in the death of 54-year-old Drew Fairchild on Friday night.

Court documents say 32-year-old Miles D. Aldrich has been charged with DWI-death of another and two counts of DWI- serious physical injury.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, two cars and a motorcycle were involved in a crash on Missouri State Highway 5 on the Niangua Bridge.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol probable cause statement, the crash occurred when Fairchild was riding his motorcycle south on the bridge, and Aldrich, driving a Volkswagen GTI, was heading north behind a Cadillac CTS. Aldrich swerved to the right to avoid the Cadillac and partially went off the east side of the road.

The front left of the GTI hit the back right of the CTS causing both vehicles to skid. The GTI continued to go east striking a concrete bridge wall, before returning to the road and overturning.

The CTS crossed the center of the road and rotated counterclockwise. The front of the motorcycle, driven by Fairchild, hit the CTS in the southbound lane of the bridge, ejecting Fairchild.

The vehicles then continued skidding across the road before coming to a stop on the bridge.

When investigators spoke with Aldrich, he noticed a strong alcohol smell emitting from him. The investigator noticed how Aldrich was staggering and swaying next to him and had Aldrich take a breath test. Aldrich had a blood alcohol of .158%.

Court documents say, after he was arrested, Aldrich stated prior to the crash he had gotten off work and gone to S.N.A.F.U. Bar and Roxie’s Bar and had one beer.

