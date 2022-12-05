Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week: Here’s how to donate to help kids in the Ozarks

Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Join us for Miracle Week, Nov. 28 through Dec. 4, an opportunity for individuals to donate funds that provide medical care and assistance when families need it most.

It’s a special time of year to make an impact on local kids and families served by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth. Because CoxHealth covers the operating expenses of our local CMN Hospitals office, 100 percent of gifts and proceeds benefit children here in the Ozarks.

Donations will be used for: financial assistance for medical needs such as prosthetics, wheelchairs, leg braces, hearing aids, prescription medication, and travel expenses for out-of-town doctor’s appointments; medical bills related to hospitalization and therapy; educational programs; the C.A.R.E. Mobile, a mobile health clinic; the Child Life program, which helps create a sense of normalcy for hospitalized children; school-based telemedicine; and more.

Miracle Week is in partnership with KY3, KSPR, and The Ozarks CW.

To donate, call 417-268-3222 (24/7 through December 4) or donate securely online at https://www.coxhealthcmn.com/get-involved/donate-online/

To watch KY3′s Children’s Miracle Network stories about the kids, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

