Dozens of crosses honor victims of KC’s second-deadliest year

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens of crosses will line the lawn of a Metro church for next month, each one honoring the life of a person killed in Kansas City this year.

A pair of homicides late last week brought the total up to 159 with just under a month still to go in the year. That makes 2022 the city’s second-deadliest year on record behind 2020.

Volunteers with KC Mothers in Charge will spend Monday etching the names of victims on each cross outside Gathering Baptist Church.

Rosilyn Temple founded the group after her son was killed the day before Thanksgiving in 2011. He was 25 years old.

“I ask them to step up,” Temple said when asked her message to the KC community. “Do something different. Let’s make a difference. Let’s not allow this to continue to happen, because you can’t bring your child and loved one back. Lives are more precious than the way we’re treating each other.”

The crosses will stay up for a month. KC Mothers in Charge will host a ceremony on the longest night of the year, Dec. 21, for families and friends of victims.

“It’s just a blessing to be there,” Temple said. “It’s just amazing. We cry together, we hug each other, we’re there to support each other, because we’re part of a club we didn’t ask to join.”

