Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.

The front of the Tacoma hit the passenger side of the Civic. The infant was a passenger in the Civic.

The three people involved were taken to Cox South in Springfield where the infant was later pronounced dead.

All three people involved were secured by safety devices.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.