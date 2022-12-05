Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.

Employees called 911 after opening the door to find the restaurant with smoke at 5:30 a.m. The restaurant is located on West Jackson Street.

Firefighters arrived to find the roof on fire. Fire Chief Jarrett Metheny said it took firefighters 20 minutes to put out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

