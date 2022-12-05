FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday

Good Sunday evening, everyone. Returning mostly cloudy skies kept us cool to wrap up the weekend this time around with highs in the middle 40s. While some areas in the southern Ozarks did see some scattered showers this morning (even a few snowflakes that tried to mix in), we have additional rain chances lining up for much of this week. For Monday, we’ll have a cold front come in from the northwest and a warm front that will come in from the southwest.

With those features in play for Monday and an upper-level wave coming into the western United States, energy from that wave will do the trick to keep us mostly cloudy through the night and into Monday morning. Once we get into late Monday morning and early Monday afternoon, moisture coming through along the warm front just to our south will bring some scattered showers across northern Arkansas.

Before any rain chances try to flare up, though, we’ll have a cold start to the day with lows around 38° in Springfield and Harrison. Other areas will have lows vary mainly between the middle and upper 30s.

By late Monday afternoon and early Monday evening, the cold front from the northwest will work in and allow for additional scattered showers to develop for other parts of the Ozarks. These will be rain chances that will continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Even with the rain chances and mostly cloudy skies, we’ll see highs back in the 50s across the area with Springfield topping out around 53° before the day is through.

With a frontal boundary still around for Tuesday with more upper-level energy coming in from the west, we’ll see more scattered showers line up for parts of the area once again.

With mostly cloudy skies and rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures won’t vary through the middle of the week. After lows in the middle 40s, we’ll have highs in the middle 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In addition to scattered rain chances during the day on Wednesday, the main upper-level low will pass through the middle of the country Wednesday night and into Thursday. That will force widespread rain chances to pass through the Ozarks Wednesday evening and into the start of Thursday.

Once that system clears out, we’ll see drying skies for Thursday with highs briefly in the lower to middle 60s. While temperatures will dip back down into the upper 40s and lower 50s to start next weekend out, we’ll be dry for Friday and much of Saturday. However, look at what will come our way late on our Saturday.

From late Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning, that next wave will bring another shot for widespread rain. By the time it clears out early Sunday afternoon, we could have a range of rain totals between three-quarters of an inch to almost 4 inches across the Ozarks.

While it would be nice to cash in on these expected amounts, let’s make sure we can spread these rain chances out well enough over time. If so, this will be more of a soaking rain we need and less of a flooding concern. Plus, we’ll stay chilly after the rain chances clear out late Sunday with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

