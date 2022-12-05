Great Circle employee charged for having sexual contact with a student

Tamika Rodriguez mug. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Office
Tamika Rodriguez mug. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Office
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A St. Robert, Mo. woman has been charged in Phelps County for sexually touching a Great Circle student.

According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Tamika Marie Rodriguez surrendered to authorities on December 4 on a warrant charging her with one count of sexual contact with a student. Great Circle is a behavioral center for children.

Court records say the incident with the victim happened towards the end of September. In mid-October, a detective with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office went to investigate the alleged sexual assault that occurred at a Great Circle location in St. James.

The detective talked with the victim and the victim stated that Rodriguez, an employee at Great Circle, had sexual contact with the victim. Court documents say Rodriguez forced a hug upon the victim while inserting her hand into the victim’s pants and “grabbed” the genital area of the victim.

The victim told the investigator this incident happened in the doorway of a room located in a cottage on the Great Circle campus.

Rodriguez was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

