How to help out the North Pole with USPS Operation Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The United State Postal Service is hard at work this time of year delivering all of your holiday cards and presents. Now USPS is helping the big guy at the North Pole with Operation Santa.

Every year, kids worldwide write letters to Santa asking for that special present they hope to see under the tree. Thanks to USPS Operation Santa, that wish might just come true. The letters must be sent by December 12th to make it to the north pole in time.

Thousands of letters get adopted every year, adding some magic to the holiday season. Your child can write a letter and send it to Santa at the north pole. Once the letter is received, postal workers remove any identifying information and then post it to the USPS website for one of Santa’s helpers to adopt and fulfill the requests.

“heir identities are not put online at all just the letter,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Inglett “Then when you adopt the family, you’re gonna take it to the post office, it’s gonna give you a QR code, and you’re gonna mail it through the Postal Service. So you don’t have their address, and we don’t have the name of the person mailing it. It goes online that way, and then we get it to them from Santa Clauses how it should be.”

Since this program is based on the generosity of strangers, there is no guarantee that a gift will make it to your mailbox. Your child can participate in Operation Santa By sending a letter to 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888.

Santa and postal workers are recruiting elves to help make the season bright. Santa receives thousands of letters every year, and it can be a lot to keep up with. If you want to lend a hand to the north pole here’s how you can answer some of those letters.

USPS posts letters to Santa on their website for families to adopt every day at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. You can go to the website and choose a letter you want to answer. Each letter is assigned a QR code to protect the child’s identity but contains the necessary shipping information. Then purchase and wrap the presents and drop them off at the post office with the QR code by December 19.

“Some of these kids will ask for simple things,” said Inglett. “Some will ask for some new shoes will ask for some socks, maybe a coat or may just be that special toy they want and like I say what better way to enjoy the holidays you go online, take your time do it right there online. Pick out something you think you can help somebody with. Adopt that family. Take it to the post office. We’re going to take care of the mailing for you right there. They wake up on Christmas morning, and Santa Claus takes care of business like he always does.”

Letters are adopted quickly but new ones are added every day. You can find a link to USPS Operation Santa HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.