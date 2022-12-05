Kenny Chesney coming to Arkansas

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - “All the Pretty Girls” (and handsome guys) will want to be at Simmons Bank Arena next spring “When the Sun Goes Down.”

Country music star Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” Tour will make a stop at the North Little Rock arena on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m.

He’ll be joined by special guest Kelsea Ballerini.

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. Prices range from $53 to $153. There is an 8-ticket limit per household.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.

