Leigh's Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield

This mama dog was found running with another dog
This mama dog was found running with another dog(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend.

Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the very least the male was very attached to her and kind of hiding behind her so I believe they did know each other.”

The female dog is some kind of American Bulldog mix, about two to three years old. Someone found her and the hound mix running together on north Elder on November 28th.

You can tell she’s had puppies in the past, so the other dog might be hers. Neither of them had collars on and they also didn’t have tags or chips.

If you recognize these dogs, call animal control at 317-833-3592 or contact them online at the link below.

You can also submit a lost or found animal any time on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

