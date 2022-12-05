Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend.

Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the very least the male was very attached to her and kind of hiding behind her so I believe they did know each other.”

The female dog is some kind of American Bulldog mix, about two to three years old. Someone found her and the hound mix running together on north Elder on November 28th.

You can tell she’s had puppies in the past, so the other dog might be hers. Neither of them had collars on and they also didn’t have tags or chips.

