Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

marijuana leaf
marijuana leaf(Iarygin Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors say a man accused of killing four workers at a marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting.

Prosecutors charged 45-year-old Chen Wu on Friday with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings.

Authorities have said Wu and all of the victims were Chinese citizens and that the pot farm was operating under an illegally obtained license.

Court records don’t indicate the name of an attorney who could speak on Wu’s behalf. Prosecutors on Friday also filed a motion that Wu be held without bond.

