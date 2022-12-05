Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday.

Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man walked into the bank, where tellers say he threatened employees and claimed he had a weapon. Tellers gave the man cash, and he left.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested the man nearby. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

