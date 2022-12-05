Police arrest man wanted for robbing Springfield bank

Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday.
Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing a Springfield bank on Monday.

Officers responded to the Great Southern Bank in the 300 block of South Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

Investigators say the man became upset when he made a transaction using the drive-thru window. The man walked into the bank, where tellers say he threatened employees and claimed he had a weapon. Tellers gave the man cash, and he left.

Officers later located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested the man nearby. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
How to help out the North Pole with USPS Operation Santa
Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
Arkansas defeats South Carolina 44-30.
Several Arkansas, Missouri players named to all-SEC football teams