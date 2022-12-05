Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oils cleaner recipe.

ESSENTIAL OIL CLEANER:

3/4 – Cup Water

¼ – Cup Rubbing Alcohol

8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil

1 – Good squirt of dish soap

Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth.

This works on quartz, marble, and granite counters. You can also use it on appliances, tables, and in the bathroom. Additionally, on baseboards and windowsills.

Caution: It is not for glass.

