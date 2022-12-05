Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oils cleaner recipe.
ESSENTIAL OIL CLEANER:
3/4 – Cup Water
¼ – Cup Rubbing Alcohol
8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil
1 – Good squirt of dish soap
Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth.
This works on quartz, marble, and granite counters. You can also use it on appliances, tables, and in the bathroom. Additionally, on baseboards and windowsills.
Caution: It is not for glass.
