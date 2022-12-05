REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel for a third time.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security is delaying its REAL ID requirement for air travel another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was set to begin May 3, 2023, will not be enforced until May 7, 2025.

DHS said this extension gives states more time to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies, including TSA, will not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The agency said the extension is necessary because of the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

anti-semetic symbol spray painted on York Elementary
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with anti-Semitic symbol
This mama dog was found running with another dog
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield
Two people have been killed and another two injured in Zaporizhzia following a wave of Russian...
Russia unleashes missiles, but Ukraine says most shot down
Under-construction Springfield elementary school building tagged with anti-semetic symbol
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC