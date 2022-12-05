Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect

Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.
Courtesy: Republic Police Dept.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect.

Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Stewart at (417) 732-3913.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

anti-semetic symbol spray painted on York Elementary
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with anti-Semitic symbol
This mama dog was found running with another dog
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield
Under-construction Springfield elementary school building tagged with anti-semetic symbol
Kringle's Christmas Shop located in the Grand Village shopping center.
SPONSORED: Get into the holiday spirit in Branson with Kringle’s Christmas Shop and Mel’s Diner