Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect.

Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Stewart at (417) 732-3913.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.