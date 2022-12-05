Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect.
Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective R. Stewart at (417) 732-3913.
