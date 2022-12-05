Republic School District leaders say message written inside elementary school bathroom not credible threat

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic School District leaders notified parents about a message written inside a bathroom at an elementary school. School leaders say the message turned out not to be credible.

It happened at Sweeny Elementary School around 11 p.m. School resource officers investigated the incident by asking students about the message. The officers later identified the student responsible.

School leaders noted in a message to parents that school safety is the top priority.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Ring surveillance videos shows a 2-year-old girl being attacked by a coyote in a neighborhood...
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

Latest News

Winter weather prep event in Springfield Thursday
Tamika Rodriguez mug. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Office
Great Circle employee charged for having sexual contact with a student
North Arkansas College (NAC) help a public ceremony to signify the groundbreaking of the new...
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College