Republic School District leaders say message written inside elementary school bathroom not credible threat

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Republic School District leaders notified parents about a message written inside a bathroom at an elementary school. School leaders say the message turned out not to be credible.

It happened at Sweeny Elementary School around 11 p.m. School resource officers investigated the incident by asking students about the message. The officers later identified the student responsible.

School leaders noted in a message to parents that school safety is the top priority.

