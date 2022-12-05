Under-construction Springfield elementary schoool building tagged with anti-semetic symbol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them.

It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window in the front of the school along West Nichols.

Springfield Public Schools released this statement to KY3 News.

“SPS is working closely with the Springfield Police Department on its investigation of vandalism, including hate speech, at the York Elementary construction site. While this unfortunate situation is deeply disappointing, it will not deter us from opening the new building on time. It is our hope that those responsible will be identified and held accountable for their actions. In the meantime, the district will be forced to incur the additional cost of damages related to this senseless act.”

