Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts

Video of a toddler learning to walk shows him stop to bust a move. (Source: @amandalovesyouu / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?

Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera.

The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to feel the beat in his shoulders before the music takes over and he can’t help but dance.

He reaches for something to hold onto so he can really get into his moves as he is grinning from ear to ear.

You can hear joyful laughter in the background, encouraging the little guy to keep going.

“Learning to walk but has been dancing since birth,” the post on Instagram reads.

Apparently, he’s a tiny dance star in the making.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Springfield Police investigate after 2 people are found dead in their home.
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
Pulaski County fatal crash
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
Crime scene with bullet holes
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Latest News

A camera on the tip of one of Orion’s solar arrays captured Earth when the spacecraft was...
LIVE: Artemis 1 moon mission performs lunar flyby
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
anti-semetic symbol spray painted on York Elementary
Under-construction Springfield elementary schoool building tagged with anti-semetic symbol
Investigators say Byrd was reported missing on July 10.
Camden County investigators release a cause of death of attorney
Find your holiday gifts at Prairie Mercantile
SPONSORED: Find the perfect gifts this holiday season at Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood