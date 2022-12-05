Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home.

On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the backyard of their home in Willard. Brody had a tracker on his collar. They traced just east of Farm road 105 and Farm Road 44, but when they found the tracker, Brody wasn’t there. The owners say someone ditched the collar after finding the tracking device. As they looked around that area, they noticed something under the bridge at Farm Road 105 and Farm Road 44, close to where the tracker was found. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the worse part. The way they found him was something out of a nightmare.

”His face was gone,” said their owner Elyse Hargis. “All they could find was a few teeth. A lot of his face was not with him. That is a part of evil I can’t comprehend.”

Hargis says whoever took Brody may have used him to train other dogs to fight.

After burying Brody outside their home, where he can remain close to their hearts, Hargis has just one question.

“Why,” she asked. “Why did you not call us? His information was right there. We offered a reward. We will give you money for our dog back.”

If you have any information on what happened to Bailey and Brody and where Bailey is now, call the family at (417) 425-3011 and (417) 425-3012.

