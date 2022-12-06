Arkansas Governor-elect names picks to head public safety, emergency management

Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet...
Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.(AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.

According to content partner KARK, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. She added Hagar would also serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.

“As violent crime is on the rise and deadly, illegal drugs are flooding our communities, now more than ever we need a strong, experienced leader who will be tough on crime – and I am confident that Captain Hagar is that person,” the governor-elect said on Dec. 5.

Hagar, who has been with ASP for more than 26 years, said he is ready to address violent crime in the state.

“Governor-elect Sanders has the right vision to bring safety back to our communities, and I’m honored that she has chosen me to be the next Secretary of Public Safety and leader of the brave men and women who make up the Arkansas State Police,” Hagar said.

Sanders also announced Secretary of Public Safety A.J. Gary has agreed to remain as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Sanders Administration and continuing to ensure that our state is always prepared for the next disaster or emergency,” Gary said.

Gary also currently serves as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and State Homeland Security Advisor. He had served nearly 30 years in the Conway Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
Glenstone fatal accident
Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on Glenstone near I-44
Courtesy: Ozark Fire Dept.
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.

Latest News

Troopers close westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
Tamika Rodriguez mug. Courtesy: Phelps County Sheriff's Office
Great Circle employee charged for having sexual contact with a student
I-44 crash
I-44 Crash
I-44 crash
Troopers close westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
Warmer air will temporarily move into Arkansas as low pressure moves through.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showery today, heavy rain on the way