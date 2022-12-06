Arkansas Governor-elect names picks to head public safety, emergency management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders announced two picks for members of her cabinet Monday morning.

According to content partner KARK, Sanders announced her intent to nominate Captain Mike Hagar as the next Secretary of the Department of Public Safety. She added Hagar would also serve as Director of the Division of Arkansas State Police.

“As violent crime is on the rise and deadly, illegal drugs are flooding our communities, now more than ever we need a strong, experienced leader who will be tough on crime – and I am confident that Captain Hagar is that person,” the governor-elect said on Dec. 5.

Hagar, who has been with ASP for more than 26 years, said he is ready to address violent crime in the state.

“Governor-elect Sanders has the right vision to bring safety back to our communities, and I’m honored that she has chosen me to be the next Secretary of Public Safety and leader of the brave men and women who make up the Arkansas State Police,” Hagar said.

Sanders also announced Secretary of Public Safety A.J. Gary has agreed to remain as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Sanders Administration and continuing to ensure that our state is always prepared for the next disaster or emergency,” Gary said.

Gary also currently serves as the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management and State Homeland Security Advisor. He had served nearly 30 years in the Conway Police Department.

