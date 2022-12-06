Back to the drawing board for the City of Ozark after use tax voted down for the third time

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - For the third time people living in the City of Ozark have voted no on a new use tax that would have seen 100% of those profits bolster public safety.

“We had a three-tier plan,” said City Administrator Steve Childers. “Additional officers, additional cars to ensure that our fleet stays sufficient and putting our officers into an adequate facility that was safe, secure, and provided the things that most if not all other police facilities cities our size have.”

Childers said in the past, 80% of sales tax revenue, about $1.1 million, has been poured into the police force and he says they still need more funding to keep up with the city’s growing population and need for expanded public safety measures. But now, he says they’ll have to pivot.

“The Board of Aldermen has just put everything on hold,” said Childers. “We’re going to have to step back now and reevaluate.”

