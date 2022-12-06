City of Republic, Mo., notifies residents about rising water and sewage rates

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Republic, you will soon pay more for water and sewer.

Residents will soon receive a letter notifying them of what the change looks like. City leaders say the hike will pay for upgrades to its sewer system to comply with the federal Clean Water Act. Deputy City Administrator Andrew Nelson says it has to be done by April 2025.

As for water rates, they will go up a small percentage due to inflation.

“(For) the average user, it’s probably going to be about $10 to $12 for their sewer bill and less than a dollar on the water,” Nelson says.

The higher price tag will hit bills in 2023. To read the letter to customers, click HERE.

