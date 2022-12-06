City of Republic, Mo., notifies residents about rising water and sewage rates

By Elizabeth VanMetre
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - If you live in Republic, you will soon pay more for water and sewer.

Residents will soon receive a letter notifying them of what the change looks like. City leaders say the hike will pay for upgrades to its sewer system to comply with the federal Clean Water Act. Deputy City Administrator Andrew Nelson says it has to be done by April 2025.

As for water rates, they will go up a small percentage due to inflation.

“(For) the average user, it’s probably going to be about $10 to $12 for their sewer bill and less than a dollar on the water,” Nelson says.

The higher price tag will hit bills in 2023. To read the letter to customers, click HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
Courtesy: Camden County Sheriff's Office
Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake of the Ozarks bridge
I-44 crash
Troopers reopen westbound I-44 near Springfield, Mo., after fiery crash
blight sign
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Types of mold and how they affect you
The nativity scene has been a focal decoration in Basin Spring Park for more than 70 years.
City of Eureka Springs, Ark., rules nativity scene on display for 70 years may stay
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Broadcaster Art Hains, a fixture in the Ozarks for his work with the Bears and Chiefs, is...
Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging