City of Wichita considering use of millions in federal funding to address homelessness

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita is considering the use of million of dollars in federal funding to develop a project to house people experiencing homelessness.

In April, the city hired a consulting firm to get feedback from local stakeholders, including citizens of Wichita. The city also met with local nonprofits including Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services which helps people move out of poverty by providing wraparound services like case management and peer support.

The Breakthrough Clubhouse at the corner of 9th and Main in downtown Wichita is where some experiencing homelessness gather for services and support.

“I’ve been a member since about 2010. So, with Breakthrough, it has been helping me as far as my mentoring,” said Kito Crawford-Blunk, among the thousands of Wichitans experiencing homelessness.

In a similar situation, Terry Tabor credits Breakthrough Episcopal Services for helping him find a part-time job.

Breakthrough Episcopal Services was among 20 local organizations that provided feedback for a city project to address homelessness.

“The idea of physically being together and not having a person have to go back and forth, because transportation is a barrier, energy and time is a barrier,” said Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services Program Director Alleshia Benward. “So, just being able to make it simpler for the people who are serving is really exciting.”

The City of Wichita plans to use $5.5 million in American Rescue Plan federal funds to provide housing services and shelter.

“I feel proud that Wichita is stepping up and helping homeless people like us,” Wichitan John Wasielewski said.

The city’s proposal would use the $5.5 million to create a project that would include a shelter with private rooms, affordable housing units, and a navigation center to coordinate supportive services.

“We have a lot of the services that we need. We just need to build capacity and we need to better collaborate,” said Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services CEO Any Houltberg. “If a one-stop shop or a place we could all office together to seamlessly help people through, I think it’s a win for the city for sure.”

The City of Wichita said it wants to find a developer, a contractor and a management partner to operate the affordable housing units and the non-congregate shelter. But the city plans to operate the navigation center.

